Amsterdam’s party district empties as first curfew since WW2 begins

The normally bustling streets of Amsterdam’s party district were empty on Saturday (January 23) night as the country imposed its first night-time curfew since World War II in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Amsterdam residents were hopeful that the restrictions would have an effect on case numbers, but some expressed concern that people would find a way to dodge the curfew.

The curfew, which is largely intended to target new, more infectious variants of COVID-19, went into effect at 9 pm and is one of the toughest moves yet to limit the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Under the new rules only people with pressing needs including key workers and those with medical emergencies will be allowed to leave their homes between 9:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. local time and is expected to last until at least Feb. 9. Violators can be fined 95 euros ($115).

Public broadcaster NOS said on Sunday (January 24) that nationwide, more than 3600 people were fined and 25 people were arrested, because they refused to go home or committed public violence.

By gavriella
