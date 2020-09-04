Amendment to Constitution for asylum applications approved by Parliament

The Parliament’s Plenary Session marginally passed an amendment to the Constitution with all 38 votes required.

The deadline for appealing before the Administrative Court of International Protection is to be set by law from now on.

14 MPs voted against the amendment.

AKEL stated before the plenum that it opposes the amendment of the Constitution.

This is the 28th amendment to the Constitution.

This amendment to the Constitution aims to reduce the days available to an individual for appealing to the Administrative Court of International Protection of an asylum seeker, from 75 days currently in force to 15 days.

The vote on the other three bills was postponed, after an observation by AKEL MP Aristos Damianos that a matter of order and legality arises, if both the amendment to the Constitution and the bills are voted on, on the same day.