Ambulance staff attacked, health minister condemns

A nurse was attacked in Nicosia this morning, after she responded to an altercation in the capital’s centre, as a member of ambulance staff.

Health minister Constandinos Ioannou, condemned the incident on Twitter, saying such behaviour was unacceptable against health professionals that are in the service of citizens.

He noted that the suspect should be brought to justice.

Ambulance staff had rushed to the scene to collect an injured man, who had suffered injuries to his hands from a broken bottle.

The man verbally abused police officers and then proceeded to kick and injure one of the nurses.