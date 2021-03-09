News Local Ambulance service in the first line of battle against COVID-19 (PHOTOS)

Ambulance service in the first line of battle against COVID-19 (PHOTOS)

The staff of the Ambulance service has been on the first line since the beginning of the pandemic working non-stop, often against their own families or their own physical exhaustion.

The head of the Service Ria Konstantinou is the driving force. She never sits, is always in the field giving directions and taking care of patients.

Ria Konstantinou is speaking to Phileleftheros about the difficulties of the first days, the fatigue but also the readiness of the service at any time.

Referring to the beginning of the pandemic, she said that seeing what was happening in other countries, the service started training its crews before even the first confirmed cases appeared in Cyprus.

Despite that, during the first year, the long hours exhausted the members even though they have been doing their best.

Members of the Ambulance Service are also manning the line 1420, which has to do with emergencies regarding COVID-19. As, she said, people thought this was a line to get information about COVID and kept calling since they were confused and concerned. The call center would receive thousands of calls at every minute.

As Ria Konstantinou says, the worst part was the beginning of the pandemic when people kept calling, kept expecting support and the staff did not have time to rest or go home.

Even now emergencies have not stopped and the crews continue non-stop since March 2020.

Finally, she is sending a message to all to be patient since vaccinations have begun and soon there will be an end to this crisis.

By gavriella
Previous articleLimassol police break in another birthday party in breach of covid measures
Next article23-year-old man says he was raped by 40-year-old

Top Stories

Local

The EastMed pipeline could be in place in five years, Israeli Energy Minister says (VIDEO)

gavriella -
The EastMed pipeline could be in place in five years, Israeli Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources, Yuval Steinitz, has told the...
Read more
Local

A fence in Astromeritis to keep migrants out (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
The Interior Ministry has installed a fence with barbed wire in the area of Astromeritis aiming to stop illegal migrants who come from the...
Read more
Local

Dog causes traffic jam in highway

gavriella -
Earlier today a traffic jam was caused at the Limassol-Nicosia road, near the area of Agios Tychonas on the way to Nicosia, due to...
Read more
Local

Three people arrested for stealing mobile phones

gavriella -
The Police yesterday arrested three people in relation to a case of theft that took place on Sunday afternoon in Limassol. According to the Police,...
Read more
Local

23-year-old man says he was raped by 40-year-old

gavriella -
A 23-year-old man told the Police he had been raped by his roommate. The Nicosia CID has already arrested a 40-year-old, who was taken to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

The EastMed pipeline could be in place in five years, Israeli Energy Minister says (VIDEO)

gavriella -
The EastMed pipeline could be in place in five years, Israeli Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources, Yuval Steinitz, has told the...
Read more
Local

A fence in Astromeritis to keep migrants out (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
The Interior Ministry has installed a fence with barbed wire in the area of Astromeritis aiming to stop illegal migrants who come from the...
Read more
Local

Dog causes traffic jam in highway

gavriella -
Earlier today a traffic jam was caused at the Limassol-Nicosia road, near the area of Agios Tychonas on the way to Nicosia, due to...
Read more
Local

Three people arrested for stealing mobile phones

gavriella -
The Police yesterday arrested three people in relation to a case of theft that took place on Sunday afternoon in Limassol. According to the Police,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros