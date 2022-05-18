NewsLocalAmbulance driver admitting using drugs suspended

Ambulance driver admitting using drugs suspended

Narcptest
Narcptest

The State Health Services Organization OKYPY has already suspended the 33-year-old ambulance driver who tested positive to drugs, just after leaving work, before the man is even charged.

In statements to Phileleftheros, the OKYPY spokesman said the incident is very serious and it is the first time something like this happens. He added that these phenomena are condemned since the Service of Ambulances is a very important post.

According to the Police, the man was stopped on Monday afternoon by the Limassol Traffic patrols and the condition of the man seemed suspicious, so he was asked to have a narcotest. When he tested positive, the man admitted that he had used drugs while at work.

By gavriella
Previous articleChanges to the operating hours of the Vaccination Centres against COVID-19
Next articleHoteliers say noise pollution causing problems with tourism

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros