Ambulance driver admitting using drugs suspended

The State Health Services Organization OKYPY has already suspended the 33-year-old ambulance driver who tested positive to drugs, just after leaving work, before the man is even charged.

In statements to Phileleftheros, the OKYPY spokesman said the incident is very serious and it is the first time something like this happens. He added that these phenomena are condemned since the Service of Ambulances is a very important post.

According to the Police, the man was stopped on Monday afternoon by the Limassol Traffic patrols and the condition of the man seemed suspicious, so he was asked to have a narcotest. When he tested positive, the man admitted that he had used drugs while at work.