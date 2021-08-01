Οrange alert for high temperatures in place tomorrow, 42 degrees

The Met Office has issued yet another orange extreme heat alert, as temperatures will remain over 40 for almost a week running.

The warning will be in place from one in the morning tomorrow (August 2) until five in the afternoon on the same day.

It will be 27 this evening inland, with 26 over southern, eastern and northern coastal regions, while tomorrow will see mercury rising to at least 42 degrees Celsius inland, 37 in most coastal regions and 35 on the highest peaks.

Winds will be light force three, later turning southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate force three to four, over slight seas in the afternoon.

The heatwave will persist through to Thursday, with hot and dry weather, and thin mist expected in the mornings in coastal regions.