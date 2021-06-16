NewsLocalAmbassador of Poland hands over refugee housing units on behalf of his...

Ambassador of Poland hands over refugee housing units on behalf of his country

During a ceremony today, Ambassador of Poland Ms Irena Lichnerowicz handed over 80 refugee housing units for the needs of the new Reception Centre for Applicants for International Protection ‘Limnes.

Interior Minister Nikos Nouris, spoke about the “true meaning of solidarity which goes beyond words and is put into practice.”

He added that “One year ago, when we started discussing the European Pact on Migration and Asylum and the need for true and mandatory solidarity towards the front-line Member States, Poland, through its Ambassador came forward and put in practice the theory behind the script.”

Minister Nouris expressed his gratitude to the Polish Government for donating the housing units and hence putting solidarity into practice.

By gavriella
Previous article27-year-old wanted for possession of weapons and drugs (PHOTO)
Next articleWhere to get a free rapid test on Thursday 17 June

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros