“AMATHUS – OLD LIMASSOL”. Art exhibition by Andreas Efesopoulos

Gloria Gallery presents the painting exhibition of the artist Andreas Efesopoulos entitled “AMATHUS – OLD LIMASSOL”.

The exhibition opens to the public on Wednesday July 7 and will remain open until Friday July 30, 2021.

This event features 27 oil on canvas paintings, created by the artist from 1994 to 2020. The works, which have already been presented at the Municipal Arts Center of Limassol – Papadaki Warehouses, are scheduled to be presented in the municipal spaces of other cities of free Cyprus. After the end of this tour, the works will be part of the collection of the Municipal Gallery of Limassol, since the artist’s wish is for this work to be preserved as a single, monumental ensemble and as such to be given to the public for permanent exhibition.

The artist himself states in his book entitled “Amathus – Old Limassol”:

“But in my paintings, you will not see my dreams and my own associations but a clear representation of the source of information and inspiration. I try, if ever possible, to paint the swirling air, the light that illuminates, the earth that is shaken and the damage that, all together, they cause incessantly. Damage to stones often creates the most unexpected and complex formations in shape and surface. Even random assemblies resulting from all kinds of displacements are magical.

The wild vegetation and the drastic and dramatic encounter of all the elements with the sky, the clouds, and the turbulent sea complete successive theatrical performances. I did what I could to give it live, so that they might be able to become a trigger or motivation for each viewer to make their own associations and myths.”

The desire and intention of the artist is to offer to the Cypriot public, but also to foreign visitors to our place, a dynamic and sensitive tour of the historical and archaeological wealth of Amathus with a realistic and romantic approach that stimulates the feeling of appreciation and pride in our cultural heritage, while at the same time, to strengthen the sense of responsibility for its preservation and utilization.

Resume

Andreas Efesopoulos was born in Limassol on March 6, 1944. He attended Lanitio High School. He studied painting at Saint Martin’s School of Art in London (1962-1966) and obtain the degree of National Diploma in Design, /N.D.D. He was awarded a scholarship to the Hornsey College of Art at Teacher’s Training Department (1966-1967) and received the “Art Teacher’s Certificate, A.T.C.” He worked as an art teacher at Harrow County Boy’s Grammar School in London (1967-68). Returning to Cyprus, he was appointed as a high school art teacher. He was promoted to assistant principal in 1989 and principal in 1998 and retired from schools in 2004. Since then, he has lived in Limassol and has been involved in his art, painting, and sculpture.

He has participated in five solo exhibitions and in many group exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad. His works are in galleries and private collections in Cyprus and abroad. He staged and edited two productions of the Limassol Theatrical Company ETHAL. “The King’s Clothes” by Hans Christian Anderson 1991 and “The Last Moon” by Andreas Koukkidis.

He has also been President of the Association of Art Teachers, Vice President of CY.C.E.A. “Cyprus Organization for Education through Art”, President of EKATE and a member of the general representatives of OELMEK (Organization of Greek Secondary Education Officers of Cyprus).

Duration: July 7 – 30, 2021

Where Gloria Gallery, Zenonos Sozou 3, Nicosia 1075