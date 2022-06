Last winter Vera and Artem gave a sudden little acoustic concert in Cyprus. So small that people couldn’t even fit in to the bar and many danced outside – filling every inch of the street. That starry evening they promised to return with the full band!



Behold! We are coming. Gather everyone. Tell your friends. Prepare souvlaki for Artem.

It’s time to dance the night away, folks!

When Sunday, June 26 at 8 pm

Where Kiklos Musical Scene

Duration 2 hours

Tickets €50

