The vaccination program proceeds quickly since 476,020 vaccinations have so far taken place in Cyprus.

It is noted that 347,840 people received the first dose of the vaccine (47%) and 128,180 have received the second dose as well (17.3%).

It is reminded that today the Vaccination Portal is open until 17:30 today for people aged 61-65 and tomorrow it will open at 07:30 until 17:30 on Saturday for people 46-49.

(philenews)