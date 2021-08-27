Almost double interest of TEPAK students in vaccinations

NewsLocalAlmost double interest of TEPAK students in vaccinations

Following the recent decision of the senate of the Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) to only allow vaccinated and Covid recovering students to attend lessons in-person in September, there has been an increase in the number of students who get vaccinated in the walk-in vaccination center of TEPAK.

More than 40 students expressed interest online and went to the walk-in center.

Moreover, the numbers of students who have been vaccinated during the previous three days show an almost double interest.

The Dean of the University yesterday asked all students to get vaccinated.

By gavriella
