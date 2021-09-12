NewsLocalAlmost 80% of adult population in Cyprus vaccinated

Almost 80% of adult population in Cyprus vaccinated

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a person, at a vaccination centre in Santiago, Chile, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Vaccination coverage of Cyprus’ adult population with at least one dose of a Covid jab was almost up to 80% as of Saturday, while 75.8% has completed their regimen.

In total, the vaccination coverage of Cyprus’ population over 18 with at least the first dose was at 79.8%, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday. At the same time, 75.8% of the adult population completed their vaccination regimen.

In addition, 39.1% of those aged 16 and 17-year-old have got at least the first jab and 31.9% completed their vaccination. In the age group of 12-15 years, at least 23.3% have got at least the first jab and 11.1% completed their vaccination.

Pafos remains on the top with 90.7% of the population having been vaccinated with at least one dose, followed by Famagusta and Nicosia districts with 89.4% and 79,1% respectively, Limassol district with 78.3% and Larnaca district last with 74.2%.

By Annie Charalambous
