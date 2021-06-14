Almost 60% citizens who have received first dose of Covid vaccine

The vaccination plan aiming to protect the citizens from Covid-19 is in progress. Even though the pandemic is currently in remission, as a result of the citizen’s responsible stance, scientists are warning that the pandemic will be managed effectively only with the vaccination.

By 12 June 59.3% of the population had received the first dose of the vaccine and 40% had completed their vaccination.

It is reminded that the Vaccination Portal will remain open until 17:30 today for people aged 40 and over.

The schedule for the next days is as follows:

Ages Dates 18-39 Tuesday, 15 June 07:30 until Thursday, 17 June, 17:30 18 and over Friday, 18 June 07:30

It is also noted that on Friday when the Portal will open for all ages, it will remain open until the available appointments are exhausted.