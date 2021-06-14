NewsLocalAlmost 60% citizens who have received first dose of Covid vaccine

Almost 60% citizens who have received first dose of Covid vaccine

The vaccination plan aiming to protect the citizens from Covid-19 is in progress. Even though the pandemic is currently in remission, as a result of the citizen’s responsible stance, scientists are warning that the pandemic will be managed effectively only with the vaccination.

By 12 June 59.3% of the population had received the first dose of the vaccine and 40% had completed their vaccination.

It is reminded that the Vaccination Portal will remain open until 17:30 today for people aged 40 and over.

The schedule for the next days is as follows:

Ages Dates
18-39 Tuesday, 15 June 07:30 until Thursday, 17 June, 17:30
18 and over Friday, 18 June 07:30

It is also noted that on Friday when the Portal will open for all ages, it will remain open until the available appointments are exhausted.

By gavriella
Previous articleMinister says JRCC’s role crucial, one of most modern in Europe
Next articlePresident of the Hellenic Parliament sends congratulatory letter to the new House Speaker of Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros