Almost 50% of the population in Cyprus vaccinated against Covid-19

Almost 50% of the population in Cyprus have been vaccinated – at least with the first dose of an approved Covid-19 jab, figures by OurWorldInData shows.

Specifically, as of last Friday, 359,952 people (48.6%) have had the first shot and 155,192 people (21%) have concluded their vaccination.

Cyprus ranks third among EU member states as regards the administration of Covid vaccines to population, the Health Ministry also said in a statement in Nicosia over the weekend.

The holiday island’s vaccination scheme is progressing well in comparison to other member states, it added.

The data also shows that for age group 20-29, 15.3% got their first dose, for 30-39 the percentage is 35.2%, for 40-49 52% and for 50-59 it has reached 54.8%.

For 60-69 year-olds this percentage is 68.5% and for 70-79 it is 81.9%. For citizens 80+ 85.4% got their first dose.

Paphos district ranks first in vaccinations with 50.7%, Larnaca and Nicosia have 47.2% and 47% respectively and in Limassol and Famagusta those who got their first dose of the jab reach 46.1% and 43.8% respectively.

The Ministry also sought to remind everyone that the aim is to have a high percentage of immunity among the population in order for things to get back to normality and for citizens to be protected against Covid.