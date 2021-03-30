Almost 42,000 people received both doses of vaccine in Cyprus so far

In total, 17,485 vaccinations have already taken place in Cyprus with 41,897 people have received both doses of the vaccine, according to an announcement by the Health Ministry.

So far 7,200 vaccinations appointments had been made by 09:30 on Tuesday morning while all three approved vaccines were available in all districts.

It is reminded that the Vaccination Portal has opened yesterday for individual with Diabetes Mellitus and Severe Obesity

As announced by the Ministry of Health, from March 29th, at 8 a.m., until April 1st, at 7 p.m., 19,246 appointments will be made available with priority to individuals, irrespective of age, with:

Type I Diabetes Mellitus and Type II Diabetes Mellitus, who take insulin,

Diabetes Mellitus and macrovascular and/or microvascular complications (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Angiopathy, Chronic Renal Disease, Vascular Stroke, Carotid Artery Disease, Retinopathy), and

Severe Obesity

It is also noted that in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the Department of Information Technology Services, the Health Insurance Organisation and the NCR company, the Vaccination Platform has been upgraded.