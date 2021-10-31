NewsLocalAlmost 400 thousand new covid cases globally over 24 hours

Almost 400 thousand new covid cases globally over 24 hours

 

The Delta and Delta plus mutations continue to cause a rise in covid cases internationally, with 383.922 confirmed infections and almost six thousand deaths on Saturday.

Most cases were recorded in the UK and most deaths in Russia.

Almost 224 million people have recovered from the virus, with  active cases now at 18,2 million, 0,4% of the patients in serious or critical condition.

42 thousand new cases were recorded in the UK yesterday, with more than 40 thousand in Russia and 27 thousand in the US. Turkey recorded 23 thousand new covid infections.

By Constantinos Tsintas
