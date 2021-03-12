Almost 32,000 people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in Cyprus until March 11

Almost 32,000 people in Cyprus are fully vaccinated, after receiving two Covid-19 vaccine doses, until Thursday.

According to information released by the Ministry of Health, until Thursday 11 March, a total of 116,331 vaccinations were administrated and 31,968 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

It is also reported that 1,489 people, who belong to the vulnerable groups, have been vaccinated with the first dose.

Also, the Ministry of Health proceeds with home vaccinations of 170 bedridden people.

(CNA)