Almost 30 people booked for violations of COVID-19 measures

Twenty-nine individuals were reported by police for violation of COVID-19 measures in the last 24 hours during 3,698 checks.

According to the police press office, an additional 11 establishment owners or managers were booked.

In Nicosia, from 1,362 checks, nine citizens and five establishment owners were reported while in Limassol from 299 checks, 11 citizens and one establishment owner were booked. In Larnaka, five citizens were booked from 741 checks and in Pafos from 209 checks four establishment owners were reported while in Famagusta, during 544 checks, four citizens and one establishment owner were booked. No reports were made in the Morphou area after 196 checks.

Most violations had to do with people not wearing protective masks.