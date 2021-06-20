NewsLocalAlmost 200 drivers speeding or under the influence over past 24 hours

Almost 200 drivers speeding or under the influence over past 24 hours

 

Almost seven hundred drivers were booked for various traffic offences across the island last night and in the early hours (Sunday) during a nationwide road safety and responsibility campaign.

671 people were booked in total, of which 158 for speeding and 38 for driving over the allowed limit of alcohol.

137 drivers were booked in the city of Limassol, particularly on the coastal front, with authorities confiscating 7 motorcycles and one car for illegal mechanical modifications.

The drivers of the confiscated vehicles were without driver’s licenses and insurance, while five of the vehicles had been declared as stationary.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
