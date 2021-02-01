Almost 17,000 water birds will spend winter in Cyprus’s wetlands

In view of the World Wetlands Day celebrated on 2 February, the BirdLife Cyprus and the Fauna and Flora Services issued a joint announcement noting that almost 17,000 waters birds spend winter in Cyprus’s wetlands.

To mark the day, BirdLife Cyprus is organizing two simultaneous events, one at Paralimni Lake and one at Oroklini Lake, on Saturday, 8 February from 09:30 am – 12:30 pm for people to learn more about wetlands and their importance and to discover the wondrous world of birds through birdwatching and educational activities. Oroklini Lake and Paralimni Lake are natural wetlands of the protected Natura 2000 network and have been identified as Important Bird Areas in accordance with internationally recognized scientific criteria. Both events are open to the public and are free of charge.

(philenews)