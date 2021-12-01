Almost 11,000 applications for asylum submitted in 2021

More than 10,868 applications for asylum have been submitted in Cyprus from the beginning of 2021 until the first week of November. Furthermore, from the 48,357 people who have submitted a request for international protection since 2015, almost half, and more specifically 23,474, come from “safe countries” of origin.

The data was presented by Interior Minister Nikos Nouris at the 6th Monitoring Committees of the Home Affairs Funds.

Nouris also presented the five requests of the Republic of Cyprus, submitted by President Anastasiadis to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Specifically:

Activation of article 78(3) of the European Union Treaty Immediate establishment of a mandatory relocation system Extraordinary financial assistance to cover operation expenses at reception centers Support through financial assistance and equipment to monitor the green line Acceleration of examining Cyprus’s request for the construction and operation of a new center at Limnes.

Nouris stressed that the island is currently facing an unusually large migratory flow, adding that the situation is getting worse by the day.