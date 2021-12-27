Almost 100 violations of covid legislation during the Christmas holidays

Authorities fined 28 citizens and the owners of 63 businesses from the 23rd of December through to early this morning, following 11,092 covid checks during the pre-Christmas and holiday weekend.

Over the past 24 hours, starting on Boxing Day, police conducted 2,297 checks, charging 13 citizens and the owners of six businesses.

No one was reported in Nicosia out of 734 checks, while in Limassol, out of 203 checks, 6 citizens and the owners of three businesses were fined.

In Larnaca, one individual was fined in 431 checks, in Paphos the owner of a business was fined with 130 checks conducted, while in the free Famagusta area, 2 individuals and the owner of a business were charged, out of 493 checks.