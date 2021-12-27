NewsLocalAlmost 100 violations of covid legislation during the Christmas holidays

Almost 100 violations of covid legislation during the Christmas holidays

Police
Police

 

Authorities fined 28 citizens and the owners of 63 businesses from the 23rd of December through to early this morning, following 11,092 covid checks during the pre-Christmas and holiday weekend.

Over the past 24 hours, starting on Boxing Day, police conducted 2,297 checks, charging 13 citizens and the owners of six businesses.

No one was reported in Nicosia out of 734 checks, while in Limassol, out of 203 checks, 6 citizens and the owners of three businesses were fined.

In Larnaca, one individual was fined in 431 checks, in Paphos the owner of a business was fined with 130 checks conducted, while in the free Famagusta area, 2 individuals and the owner of a business were charged, out of 493 checks.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleLight showers and snowfalls over the next three days
Next article17 year old girl attempts to break into Peyia police station and get phone back

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros