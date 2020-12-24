Alleged traffickers of 13 migrants remanded in custody

The Paphos District Court issued an eight-day remand in custody for two persons, alleged traffickers of illegal migrants from Syria.

According to the Police, just before midnight on Tuesday a boat brought to Limnitis, in the occupied areas, 13 illegal migrants who went to the shore. The 13 Syrian migrants, six men, three women and three underage children as well as one infant, immediately crossed into the government-controlled areas from a trail in the dead zone.

The alleged traffickers then attempted to return to the Turkish coasts but their boat was stopped by a vessel of the Port authority.

The two men were arrested and their vessel confiscated. The migrants have been registered and were taken to a hotspot.

(philenews/CNA)