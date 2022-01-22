Allegations of Cyprus linked to gang rape in Thessaloniki on the rise

Investigations are ongoing, police said on Saturday, after an activist in Athens said there is information about the alleged movement of women for sex purposes from Cyprus to Greece and Dubai.

Ilias Gionis has also spoken of the involvement of underage children, about evidence as regards the names from Cyprus, including politicians, as well as transactions with businessmen in Cyprus.

Cyprus has been linked to a human trafficking circuit in Greece, reportedly behind a gang rape case in Thessaloniki on New Year’s Eve, that surfaced three days ago.

The revelations came after the rape of a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly drugged and raped at a five-star hotel in Greece’s second largest city.

The Cyprus connection followed the intervention of Opposition Akel MP Christos Christofides who had contacted the well-known social media activist.

A 27-year-old businessman arrested in Athens in the Thessaloniki case is reportedly related to a wealthy Greek Cypriot family.

Gionis who has played a key role in uncovering sexual abuse cases in Greece made clear he is willing to talk to Cyprus authorities and provide any evidence regarding Cypriot involvement in the sex trafficking ring.