All Yiannaki documents under scrutiny, Youth Organisation look into possible dismissal

All documents and certificates of qualifications submitted to the Youth Organisation by the former Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki, who was forced to resign earlier this week, following the discovery of falsified documents, including high school grades, will undergo scrutiny by investigating officers, according to a Philenews report.

Police will also shift through recent documents that Yiannaki himself had sent to the Auditor General.

Beyond the three different lyceum graduation certificates (in connection to varying grades), the original document that Yiannaki submitted will also be looked into, as well as relevant, more recent documents.

Authorities are looking to establish whether the former commissioner fulfilled the necessary qualifications required for employment or if the documents were used in a way that constitutes deliberate falsification.

According to Philenews sources, authorities have begun taking testimony from various individuals connected to Yiannaki’s employment.

Testimony will include the current president of the Youth Organisation, employees that handled the employment of Yiannaki or worked with him, while an officer from the Audit Office will also testify.

If the certificate proves to be forged, then the case becomes even more serious for Yiannaki, who submitted documents of employment as a civil engineer at a contracting firm from September 1993 to November 1996, when he applied at the Youth Organisation.

His application at the Organisation included a statement that all documents and certificates submitted, were to his knowledge, true.

Based on this statement, the Youth Organisation, could, according to reports, be legally justified to recall his appointment, which means he will also lose his pension rights.

The Auditor General has proposed this action and the matter is being looked into by the Organisation’s legal counsel.

There are also discrepancies with the time Yiannaki states he was working as Assistant Professor at San Diego University, from 1989 to 1992.