All roads to Troodos (Prodromos-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Platres-Troodos) have now reopened for traffic following a few hours closure during heavy snowfall.

Police are calling on drivers to exercise caution as visibility is very low in the wider Troodos area due to thick fog.

Sleet has also caused frost to form in certain parts of the road network.

Keep your hazard lights on when necessary, drive at low speed and maintain a safe distance from leading cars.