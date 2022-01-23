All roads leading to Troodos Mountains are closed to all vehicles because of the heavy all-night-long snowfall, traffic police said early on Sunday.

Specifically, the closed roads are those of Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos.

Moreover, in the district area of ​​Morfou the Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Kakopetria-Karvounas and Kakopetria-Spilia-Kavvavia raods are open only for all four-wheel-drives and vehicles with snow chains.

Landslides of rocks along with frost are reported in various places on the roads of Karvounas-Kyperounta, Kyperounta-Dymes, Dymes-Potamitissa, Kyperounta-Chandria, Chandria-Agros, Agros-Agios Theodoros.

Frost has also been reported on the Agros-Palechori and Palechori-Sykopetra-Profitis Ilias roads.

Police are warning that heavy fog also prevails in these mountainous areas and drivers should be extremely careful.