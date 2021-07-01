All possible representations made regarding Turkish-held Famagusta, President says

The government has carried out a number of actions and made all possible representations as regards Turkish provocations and illegal moves in Turkish-occupied Famagusta, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, the President also said the government has already made representations to the EU. And he has also sent a letter to US president Joe Biden and a letter to the UNSG.

“We are making all necessary representations on the part of the presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he said.

Famagusta municipality is calling for a meeting of the National Council and an action plan to be prepared in the event the Turkish President makes announcements about Famagusta during his illegal visit to the area on 20th July.

The President said Turkey’s expansionist plans were made years ago.

“All governments have made everything in their power to find a solution to the Cyprus problem which would have been the only way to effectively tackle the occupation,” he added.

Unfortunately, he noted, due to the Turkish intransigence, this has not been achieved.

“Our effort continues and until it is achieved, dialogue must resume with the aim to have a fruitful round of negotiations, on the basis of UN and surely to create a safe environment so that we can live together in peace with our (Turkish Cypriot) compatriots”.

Asked if one of the concerns raised would be refugees from Famagusta to return under Turkish Cypriot administration, the President said such “development would tantamount to deceiving the people of Famagusta”.

The President explained that during a refugee’s recourse to the European Court of Human Rights, Turkey said the property belonged to EFKAV (the Islamic religious foundation).

Therefore what seems to be happening is that they are trying to create an impression that they are calling on people to return to their properties through a committee which is basically non-existent and EFKAV subsequently will be called to question the refugees’ rights”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.