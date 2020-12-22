All pensioners in Cyprus now above poverty line

All pensioners in Cyprus are now above the poverty line following the government’s decision that no one receives less than €710 per month which is the threshold.

In fact, the Labour Ministry has already given instructions for the allowance which is being paid retroactively as well to be sent out to beneficiaries.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the increases for the 12 months of the year range from €21 euros to €149 per month for beneficiaries who are single. And from €40 to €130 for a low-income couple of retirees.

Over 29,000 people – already supported by the state – are expected to benefit from the boosted pensions.

It is a move believed to be a new weapon in government efforts to convince opposition parties to vote in favour of the 2021 annual budget as well.

The amended budget is set to be resubmitted before parliament early in January after it was voted down by majority last week.