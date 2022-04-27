ALL-PARTY PARLIAMENTARY GROUP FOR CYPRUS ELECTS NEW TEAM

On Monday 25th April, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus held its 2022 Annual General Meeting. Rt. Hon. Sir Roger Gale MP was re-elected as Chair alongside a cross-party team of parliamentarians (full list below).

At the AGM, the APPG for Cyprus reiterated its support for the reunification of Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation that is in line with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. The AGM was also a chance for the APPG for Cyprus to discuss upcoming events and meetings to help raise awareness for the Cyprus issue. The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK provides the Secretariat for the APPG for Cyprus and Sir Roger Gale MP thanked the Federation for its continued support as the representative body for the UK Cypriot community.

Following the AGM, Sir Roger Gale MP said, “I am pleased that we continue to have such a strong, cross-party team supporting ever-closer ties between the UK and Cyprus. I have been a committed advocate for the reunification of Cyprus and the end of Turkey’s unjust and illegal occupation since I was elected to The house in 1983 and, given Turkey’s continued occupation, it is significant that the APPG for Cyprus also has a talented group of younger MPs who are just as determined as ever to see justice for Cyprus.”

Sir Roger added, “as someone who remembers Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus in the summer of 1974, it has been appalling to witness the Russian invasion of Ukraine and see similar atrocities play out again in Europe. The parallels between the two invasions and occupations are striking and, as an APPG, we express our support to both Ukraine and Cyprus.”

A few days earlier, the officers of the APPG for Cyprus received a private briefing from the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the UK, Mr Andreas Kakouris, in the Wilson Room in Portcullis House. The High Commissioner updated the APPG Officers on the efforts and initiatives being made by the Government of Cyprus to resume negotiations towards the reunification of Cyprus in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including proposal for Confidence Building Measures. He spoke about the dangers of President Erdogan creating new fait accompli in the meantime through unilateral actions that would undermine efforts towards a solution, and cited the illegal ‘opening’ of part of Varosi last year as a clear example.

The High Commissioner also spoke about the Republic of Cyprus’ strong support for the EU sanctions against Russia following the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, he noted that EU sanctions are compromised by Turkey’s refusal to implement sanctions and he also highlighted that there is a coverage gap due to the abnormal situation created by Turkey’s ongoing occupation of Cyprus.

The new composition of the APPG for Cyprus is as follows:

Chair: Sir Roger Gale MP (Con), North Thanet

Vice-Chair: Lord Adonis (Lab)

Vice-Chair: Dr Lisa Cameron MP (SNP), East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

Vice-Chair: Bambos Charalambous MP (Lab), Enfield Southgate

Vice-Chair: Baroness Massey of Darwen (Lab)

Vice-Chair: Christine Jardine MP (LD), Edinburgh West

Vice-Chair: Caroline Nokes MP (Con), Romsey & Southampton North

Vice-Chair: Theresa Villiers MP (Con), Chipping Barnet

Secretary: Rachel Hopkins MP (Lab), Luton South

Treasurer: Mark Jenkinson MP (Con), Workington

Officer: Tonia Antoniazzi MP (Lab), Gower

Officer: Bob Blackman MP (Con), Harrow East

Officer: Dan Carden MP (Lab), Liverpool Walton

Officer: Sarah Champion MP (Lab), Rotherham

Officer: Feryal Clark MP (Lab), Enfield North

Officer: Lord Collins of Highbury (Lab)

Officer: John Cryer MP (Lab), Leyton and Wanstead

Officer: Judith Cummins MP (Lab), Bradford South

Officer: Geraint Davies MP (Lab), Swansea West

Officer: Tan Dhesi MP (Lab), Slough

Officer: Caroline Dinenage MP (Con), Gosport

Officer: Stephen Doughty MP (Lab), Cardiff South and Penarth

Officer: Lord Dykes (Crossbench)

Officer: Nigel Evans MP (Con), Ribble Valley

Officer: Marion Fellows MP (SNP), Motherwell and Wishaw

Officer: Patrick Grady MP (SNP), Glasgow North

Officer: Carolyn Harris MP (Lab), Swansea East

Officer: Sarah Jones MP (Lab), Croydon Central

Officer: Daniel Kawczynski MP (Con), Shrewsbury and Atcham

Officer: Mark Menzies MP (Con), Fylde

Officer: Robin Millar MP (Con), Aberconwy

Officer: Gagan Mohindra MP (Con), South West Hertfordshire

Officer: Carol Monaghan MP (SNP), Glasgow North West

Officer: Layla Moran MP (LD), Oxford West and Abingdon

Officer: Sheryll Murray MP (Con), South East Cornwall

Officer: Angus MacNeil MP (SNP), Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Officer: Matthew Offord MP (Con), Hendon

Officer: Kate Osamor MP (Lab), Edmonton

Officer: Ian Paisley MP (DUP), North Antrim

Officer: Anum Qaisar-Javed MP (SNP), Airdrie and Shotts

Officer: Lord Rennard (LD)

Officer: Bob Stewart MP (Con), Beckenham

Officer: Karl Turner MP (Lab), Kingston upon Hull East

Officer: Catherine West MP (Lab), Hornsey and Wood Green

Officer: Mike Wood MP (Con), Dudley South

Officer: Martin Vickers MP (Con), Cleethorpes

More information on the APPG for Cyprus at: cypriotfederation.org.uk/appgforcyprus