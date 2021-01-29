News Local All major roads in Troodos mountain range closed to all vehicles

All major roads in Troodos mountain range closed to all vehicles

Police update 2: Roads to Troodos open for 4x4

All major roads in the Troodos mountain range are closed to all vehicles due to heavy snowfall, traffic police said on Friday.

That is, the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos roads.

At the same time, drivers using byroads in mountain areas were advised to be extra careful.

And that only four-wheel cars or those with anti-slippery wheel chains could use the following roads: Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Pedoulas-Kykkos, Pedoulas-Prodromos and Prodromos-Lemythou.

As for the Kakopetria-Karvounas road, this is extremely slippery but open to all vehicles.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRussia resumes flights to Greece and Singapore from February 8
Next articlePirates who kidnapped Turks make contact to talk ransom

Top Stories

Business

Wargaming Launches Internship Program in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
The award-winning game developer and publisher is looking for talented junior software engineers to join Wargaming Forge Cyprus educational program January 28, 2021 Wargaming is proud...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry’s unified price list of medicines in effect as of Monday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry’s 2021 unified price list of medicines comes in effect on Monday, February 1, with possible changes affecting a beneficiary's contribution. This is...
Read more
Local

House plenum ratifies East Mediterranean Gas Forum statute

Annie Charalambous -
The House plenum on Friday ratified the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) statute which is crucial for the geopolitical role of Cyprus in the...
Read more
Local

Police issue 122 fines for covid measures breach in past 24 hours

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 121 individuals and a shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

UK Foreign Secretary Raab to visit Cyprus on Thursday

Annie Charalambous -
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is to visit Nicosia for less than 24 hours on Thursday for consultations and preparation for the upcoming UN-brokered...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry’s unified price list of medicines in effect as of Monday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry’s 2021 unified price list of medicines comes in effect on Monday, February 1, with possible changes affecting a beneficiary's contribution. This is...
Read more
Local

House plenum ratifies East Mediterranean Gas Forum statute

Annie Charalambous -
The House plenum on Friday ratified the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) statute which is crucial for the geopolitical role of Cyprus in the...
Read more
Local

Police issue 122 fines for covid measures breach in past 24 hours

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 121 individuals and a shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

UK Foreign Secretary Raab to visit Cyprus on Thursday

Annie Charalambous -
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is to visit Nicosia for less than 24 hours on Thursday for consultations and preparation for the upcoming UN-brokered...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros