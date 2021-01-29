All major roads in Troodos mountain range closed to all vehicles

All major roads in the Troodos mountain range are closed to all vehicles due to heavy snowfall, traffic police said on Friday.

That is, the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos roads.

At the same time, drivers using byroads in mountain areas were advised to be extra careful.

And that only four-wheel cars or those with anti-slippery wheel chains could use the following roads: Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Pedoulas-Kykkos, Pedoulas-Prodromos and Prodromos-Lemythou.

As for the Kakopetria-Karvounas road, this is extremely slippery but open to all vehicles.