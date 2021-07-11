All issues are being considered regarding the pandemic, Spokesman says

All issues are being considered regarding the pandemic, said on Sunday Government Spokesman Marios Pelecanos.

Speaking from Pafos, he told reporters that some parameters need to be taken into consideration, for instance, the number of cases and where these cases come from.

“You must understand that several parameters are taken into consideration, such as the issue of age and most important, hospitalisations”, the Spokesman said.

Since Friday, he added, after the Cabinet meeting, some measures have been taken and incentives provided and “we are trying to increase the vaccination coverage this way.”

It seems, he added, that in the last few days, these measures are producing results and this is evident from the number of vaccination appointments.

Pelecanos said the effort continues with all data being taken into consideration and of course, the need to keep the economy running.