NewsLocalAll issues are being considered regarding the pandemic, Spokesman says

All issues are being considered regarding the pandemic, Spokesman says

All issues are being considered regarding the pandemic, said on Sunday Government Spokesman Marios Pelecanos.

Speaking from Pafos, he told reporters that some parameters need to be taken into consideration, for instance, the number of cases and where these cases come from.

“You must understand that several parameters are taken into consideration, such as the issue of age and most important, hospitalisations”, the Spokesman said.

Since Friday, he added, after the Cabinet meeting, some measures have been taken and incentives provided and “we are trying to increase the vaccination coverage this way.”

It seems, he added, that in the last few days, these measures are producing results and this is evident from the number of vaccination appointments.

Pelecanos said the effort continues with all data being taken into consideration and of course, the need to keep the economy running.

By gavriella
Previous articleScientist: Vaccination is the most important measure
Next articleMessi lifts his first trophy with Argentina after 1-0 win over Brazil in Copa final

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros