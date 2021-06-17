All but nine out of 11,965 civil servants in Cyprus evaluated as “excellent”

Out of a total of 52,600 public servants in Cyprus only five were suspended last year under disciplinary, police or even criminal proceedings, according to the annual report by the Cyprus Public Service Committee (EDY).

Handed over to the President on Wednesday, the report also shows that EDY had enforced the penalty of forced retirement on one employee, that of pay scale demotion on another and fined five others.

The penalty of severe reprimand was enforced on four employees. At the same time, no dismissal of a civil servant was recorded in 2020, just like in 2019 and 2018. One dismissal of a civil servant was recorded in 2016 and another in 2017.

As for the evaluation of civil servants, the report noted: “Unfortunately, for yet another year, the ever-high number of civil servants evaluated as “excellent” is quite disheartening.

“Suffice to say that for 2019, a year for which all data related to the evaluation of civil servants was collected, processed and analyzed, 97% of them had been rated as “excellent” in all parts of the evaluation, while only nine, out of 11,965 employees, were rated as “unsatisfactory”. And this only in a few sections of the evaluation”.