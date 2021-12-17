ALL BIKES: Pyrga-Psevdas route on December 19

The participants will meet at Latsia Municipal Hall at 08:15 and begin their ride at 08:30.
They will take the old Nicosia-Limassol road up to Mosphiloti and then they will pass through Agia Thekli Monastery and towards Pyrga, reach Psevdas where the team will have a coffee break. On the way back they will pass through Lympia and Dali and complete the route at Latsia Municipal Hall.
Ride Leaders:
Panicos Machalepis 99646920
Stelios Meletiou 99343751
When Sunday, December 19 at 8.30am
Route Duration: 4 hours minimum
100% asphalt
Total ascent: 534m
Difficulty: 4/6
Distance: 52kms
