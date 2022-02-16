Alice’s and Mad Hatter’s workshop on February 26

DiscoverAlice's and Mad Hatter's workshop on February 26

Watercolor 5351441 960 720
A fancy dress creative workshop where we will be visiting Alice’s Wonderland! Inspired by the classical beloved fairy tale and its wonderful heroes we will be using mixed media to create our own ‘magical’ hats!
This workshop is suitable for children from ages 4 years and up and will be guided by the lovely artist and teacher Elena Christou.

When Saturday, February 26 from 10 am till 1 pm
Where Ammochostou 44, 1016 Nicosia
Location
Info

Very limited spaces available, for more info call 99836276.

All Covid prevention measures will be kept according to what is valid for each child’s age.
By Lisa Liberti
