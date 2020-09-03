Alexoui-Rudolf deemed flight risks and are to remain in custody

A new appeal by the defence attorney of Alexis “Alexoui” Mavromichalis and Didi Rudolf was unsuccessful and they are to remain in custody pending their trial.

The Supreme Court upheld the Nicosia Assize decision to keep the suspects in custody at the Central Prison until their trial as they’re flight risks.

It is reminded that they are both charged in the attempted murder case against Panayiotis “Glykas” Panayiotou, committed on November 20, 2017 in downtown Nicosia.

The two men are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of explosive materials without a license.

