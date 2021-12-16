Alexis Sunder Band at Kafeneio To Leoforeio on December 18

Alexis Sunder and his band present a unique and melodic programme, with a collection of original songs and selected covers that flirt with soul, funk and pop. The musical exploration includes songs that will form part of Sunder’s upcoming EP, set for release in 2022, presented at Leoforeio in a more intimate and stripped down version.
Alexis Sunder – Vocals, guitar
Andreas Epaminonda – Lead Guitar
Fragkiskos Petrides – Drums
Andreas Papageorgiou – Bass
Pavlos Daniel Loucaides – Keys
When Saturday, December 18 at 8:30pm
Where Kafeneio To Leoforeio
Where Kafeneio To Leoforeio