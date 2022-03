Alexia is in a Jazz mood, Wednesday 30th March at DownTown Live in Nicosia.



ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED:

For all people over 18 years old

– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination AND Rapid test (48 hours) or PCR test (72 hours)

– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 AND Rapid test (48 hours) or PCR test (72 hours)

– Negative PCR (24 hours) or Rapid test (48 Hours)

Minimum charge per person: €15

When Wednesday, March 30 at 9 pm

Where DownTown Nicosia

Location

Tickets