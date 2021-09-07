Alessandro Carbonare Clarinet Trio at the Olive Grove on September 11

Few can resist the seductive and expressive sound of the clarinet – but what an explosive, enchanting and fascinating sound three clarinets would make!

Led by the celebrated clarinettist Alessandro Carbonare – first clarinet of the Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia and legendary collaborator of Claudio Abbado – the Alessandro Carbonare Clarinet Trio has already created a unique music legacy for the future. Along with clarinettists Luca Cipriano and Giuseppe Muscogiuri, Carbonare has delved into the rare and fascinating repertoire for three clarinets / basset horns, reaching over to works ranging from Mozart’s original Divertimenti through to Gershwin and Chick Corea, and Klezmer music!

The amazing Alessandro Carbonare Clarinet Trio opens the Pharos Arts Foundation’s Fall 2021 season, on Saturday 11 September, for a unique concert in the Foundation’s exquisite open-air venue, The Olive Grove, at 7:30pm. The concert is kindly supported by the Embassy of Italy in Cyprus.

ALESSANDRO CARBONARE CLARINET TRIO

Alessandro Carbonare / clarinet & basset horn

Giuseppe Muscogiuri / basset horn

Luca Cipriano / bass clarinet & basset horn

The Alessandro Carbonare Clarinet Trio was created in 2016 by the celebrated soloist Alessandro Carbonare – first clarinet of the Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia and legendary collaborator of Claudio Abbado. The two other members of the Trio are Luca Cipriano – soloist, chamber musician, first clarinet of the Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta and member of the Parco della Musica Contemporanea Ensemble, and Giuseppe Muscogiuri – first clarinet of the Fanfara della Polizia di Stato orchestra.

The combination of this unusual as well as versatile Trio, enables the musicians to effortlessly explore an unusual yet highly stimulating repertoire. Having as a starting point Mozart’s original Divertimenti for three basset horns, the Trio delves further into the master’s masonic music, to the rare 18th-century arrangements for three basset horns of arias from the Magic Flute or Don Giovanni, and Beethoven’s variations on Là ci darem la mano. The Trio also reaches over to repertoire from contemporary music and jazz, as well as to the intense tunes of the traditional Klezmer music.

The Alessandro Carbonare Clarinet Trio has already performed in numerous renowned festivals, including the ones of Accademia Chigiana in Siena, Amici della Musica in Firenze, I suoni delle Dolomiti in Trento, and MITO. The Trio has been repeatedly broadcast by RAI, while the Sky Classica channel as well as RAI have dedicated programmes and documentaries to the ensemble. The Alessandro Carbonare Clarinet Trio has already released two albums – a CD for the Amadeus magazine dedicated to Mozart’s original music for three basset horns, and a CD with contemporary music for the Japanese label NAMI Records.

When Saturday, September 11 at 7:30pm

Where The Olive Grove, Delikipos

