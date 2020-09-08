Alcoholic drinks in Cyprus priced slightly above EU 28 average

The price of alcoholic drinks in Cyprus last year stood slightly above the EU 28 average, according to figures released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

It said that in 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks across the European Union was more than twice as high in the most expensive Member State than in the cheapest one.

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine and beer) was highest in Finland (with a price level index of 191), followed by Ireland (182) and Sweden (156).

In contrast, the price levels for alcoholic drinks in 2019 were lowest in Romania (with a price level index of 76), followed by Bulgaria (79) and Hungary (80).

Cyprus was slightly above the EU average and ranked the 12th most expensive in the bloc.