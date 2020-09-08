News Local Alcoholic drinks in Cyprus priced slightly above EU 28 average

Alcoholic drinks in Cyprus priced slightly above EU 28 average

The price of alcoholic drinks in Cyprus last year stood slightly above the EU 28 average, according to figures released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

It said that in 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks across the European Union was more than twice as high in the most expensive Member State than in the cheapest one.

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine and beer) was highest in Finland (with a price level index of 191), followed by Ireland (182) and Sweden (156).

In contrast, the price levels for alcoholic drinks in 2019 were lowest in Romania (with a price level index of 76), followed by Bulgaria (79) and Hungary (80).

Cyprus was slightly above the EU average and ranked the 12th most expensive in the bloc.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleSixth boat of migrants to arrive in Cyprus over past 24 hours
Next articleRussia offers to mediate in any Cyprus-Turkey talks over Med energy exploration

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus’ President decorates Russian FM with highest order of merit

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' President Nikos Anastasiades decorated on Tuesday Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, for...
Read more
World

Pound sinks to 2-week lows as UK is set to undercut Brexit divorce treaty

Annie Charalambous -
Sterling sank to two-week lows against the dollar on Tuesday, extending losses as fears grew that Britain was preparing to undercut its Brexit divorce...
Read more
Local

Briton facing sexual abuse charges jumps out of court window

Maria Bitar -
A defendant in a sexual abuse case before Famagusta district Court on Tuesday opened a window during hearing and jumped off the first floor. The...
Read more
Local

ER patient had to wait five hours for a specialist doctor to come

Maria Bitar -
First Aid doctors said they waited for five hours for their specialist colleague who was on duty to respond when they called him for...
Read more
Local

Russia offers to mediate in any Cyprus-Turkey talks over Med energy exploration

Annie Charalambous -
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Cyprus that Moscow was ready to help mediate in any talks with Turkey as tensions simmer over energy exploration...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus’ President decorates Russian FM with highest order of merit

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' President Nikos Anastasiades decorated on Tuesday Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, for...
Read more
Local

Briton facing sexual abuse charges jumps out of court window

Maria Bitar -
A defendant in a sexual abuse case before Famagusta district Court on Tuesday opened a window during hearing and jumped off the first floor. The...
Read more
Local

ER patient had to wait five hours for a specialist doctor to come

Maria Bitar -
First Aid doctors said they waited for five hours for their specialist colleague who was on duty to respond when they called him for...
Read more
Local

Russia offers to mediate in any Cyprus-Turkey talks over Med energy exploration

Annie Charalambous -
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Cyprus that Moscow was ready to help mediate in any talks with Turkey as tensions simmer over energy exploration...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros