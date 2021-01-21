Alcohol consumption among Cypriot students high

Alcohol consumption among students has been reduced, the Cyprus National Addictions Authority ascertained on the basis of a European research, conducted every four years. It is noting however, that alcohol consumption among Cypriot students still remains high compared to the EU average.

Speaking before the House Health Committee, Konstantinos Stylianou, CEO of the Authority said that despite the reduction, Cyprus is dramatically above the average of the other EU country. He also noted that even though there has been a reduction of classic smoking among students, other forms of smoking, like the electronic cigarettes which are equally dangerous, have increased.

(philenews/CNA)