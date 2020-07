For those moving in the center of Larnaca, Alchemies is a store that does not need a lot of recommendations. The all-day shop in Larnaca still has a good vibe, gathers people and makes excellent cocktails. All time classic is the Venice Passion with melon liqueur, vodka, passion fruit and cranberries.

Stoa Kizi, Ermou Square 106-108, 24636111, Larnaca. Monday to Sunday 09:00-02:00.