Alassa fire under control, possible arson investigated

Yet another case of arson is being investigated following a fire that broke out yesterday north of the Alassa community in the Limassol district and was brought under control this morning.

According to the fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, ground forces worked through the night to put out the blaze, with two helicopters facilitating efforts at first light today.

The blaze torched three hectares of low dry shrubbery, weeds and carob trees.

Fire fighting forces will remain in the area throughout the day.