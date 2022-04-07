Alarm bells over imported corn, traces of cancerous Aflatoxin B1 recorded

Alarm bells are ringing over corn imported by the state from Romania and Serbia to meet the urgent needs of animal breeders after the crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

And all this because samples of it have recorded traces of cancerous Aflatoxin B1, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The ship with 20,000 tons of corn from Romania and Serbia recently sailed in Larnaca port and no problem was recorded from the first samples of the one from Bucharest.

But the case was different from the first samples of corn from Serbia where aflatoxin in excess of the maximum permissible limit was recorded.

According to the current legislation, animal feed is not allowed to be used if in excess of certain limits.

In particular, the limit set by the European Union to determine a load as completely unsuitable is the presence of aflatoxins 20 μg/ kg in feed material. On the contrary, the limit is 5 μg/kg.

From 5 to 20 μg/kg the cereals should be avoided in feed for dairy animals, such as cattle, sheep and goats, so that there is no risk of contamination in the milk. Instead, they are available to piglets and chickens without any risk.