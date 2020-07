Situated right on the beach in the Mackenzie area, Al Mar specialises in fish and seafood, with a classic approach but also some more modern twists. The young chef Pantelis Demosthenous has travelled to a number of gastronomic destinations and some of the dishes on the menu reflect his personal journey.

Address: T. Mitsopoulou, 6028, Mackenzie, Larnaca Tel: +357 24201700 Open: Daily, lunch and dinner Price: €30 – €50