Akrounta fire under control, fire fighting efforts resume

 

A massive blaze that broke out around the village of Akrounta in the Limassol district and threatened to engulf the state pine forest, was placed under control late last night after burning 60 hectares of pine, olive, carob trees and shrubbery.

More than half of the burnt out area is within the boundaries of the Limassol state forest.

The fire broke out at four, yesterday afternoon.

Forest fire fighting forces remained in the area through the night, securing a perimeter and on alert to deal with possible new fronts.

With first light, fire fighting planes resumed service to put out the blaze, following which the exact cause will be established.

More than 100 Forestry Department personnel took part in the effort in 20 vehicles, while the Fire Fighting Service contributed with 4 vehicles and the Civil Defence with three.

The Gaming Service, police, the crisis unit and volunteers also assisted.

The Icarus Plan saw the mobilisation of eight fire fighting planes and helicopters, including 1 from the forestry department, 2 chartered helicopters and one from the British Bases and Cyprus police. A National Guard Officer in a police helicopter coordinated fire fighting efforts.

By Constantinos Tsintas
