News Local Akinci-Tatar to go to 'presidential' election run-off in breakaway north Cyprus

Akinci-Tatar to go to ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway north Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Ankara-backed Ersin Tatar are set to go to a  ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway northern Cyprus on Sunday October 18.

This is what the outcome of Sunday’s election indicates considering that out of 99.92% of counted votes Tatar is leading with 32.37% against 29.81% of Akinci.

Polls in the Turkish-held north opened at 8am and closed at 6pm with voter turnout at a record low – at only 54.72 per cent.

There were 198,867 registered voters and 738 polling stations and 11 candidates – seven as independents – ran in for election. The population in the breakaway ‘state’ is 326,000.

Third-placed Tufan Erhurman, which comes from the Republican Turkish Party – the same as Akinci’s – could be the kingmaker in the second round since he got over 20% of the vote.

Cyprus is divided since an invasion in 1974 by Turkey which still maintains troops in the north and is the only country recognising the secessionist ‘state’.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTwenty new covid-19 cases on Sunday, out of 3,365 tests

Top Stories

Local

Akinci-Tatar to go to ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway north Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Ankara-backed Ersin Tatar are set to go to a  ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway northern Cyprus on Sunday...
Read more
Local

Twenty new covid-19 cases on Sunday, out of 3,365 tests

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Sunday announced 20 new COVID-19 cases, out of a total of 3,365 laboratory tests carried out. This takes the Mediterranean...
Read more
Local

Belarus woman living in Limassol found dead, wanted man named-UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for 29-year-old Aistis Mikalauskas (photo below) from Lithuania who was the partner of a 36-year-old Belarus woman found dead by her...
Read more
World

Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

Annie Charalambous -
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has said "the only way" he could lose to President Donald Trump was through "chicanery," before clarifying that...
Read more
Local

Paphos police find dead man in parked car

Annie Charalambous -
Paphos police late on Saturday found a 29-year-old man from Georgia unconscious in a parked car and transferred him to the coastal town's general...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Twenty new covid-19 cases on Sunday, out of 3,365 tests

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Sunday announced 20 new COVID-19 cases, out of a total of 3,365 laboratory tests carried out. This takes the Mediterranean...
Read more
Local

Belarus woman living in Limassol found dead, wanted man named-UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for 29-year-old Aistis Mikalauskas (photo below) from Lithuania who was the partner of a 36-year-old Belarus woman found dead by her...
Read more
Local

Paphos police find dead man in parked car

Annie Charalambous -
Paphos police late on Saturday found a 29-year-old man from Georgia unconscious in a parked car and transferred him to the coastal town's general...
Read more
Local

Guns, drugs, cash confiscated from Nicosia home

Annie Charalambous -
Police have arrested two men, aged 42 and 43, after guns, drugs and a large amount of cash were confiscated around midnight on Saturday...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros