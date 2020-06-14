Akinci concerned about resumption of flights from Turkey

The Turkish-Cypriot leader has expressed concern with the rise of Covid-19 in Turkey and the resumption of flights to the occupied areas on July 1st, citing Turkish scientists and asking health experts to take a strong stand.

Mustafa Akinci stressed that scientists in Turkey have expressed concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country and wondered why experts in the occupied North are not equally concerned.

In a written statement in connection with the resumption of flights from Turkey, Akinci notes that during this period, health professionals are obliged to speak up publicly and firmly, adding that their opinions should guide policy.

He underlined that connectivity with Turkey is of vital importance but it was the politicians responsibility to protect people’s health beyond all other considerations.