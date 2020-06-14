News Local Akinci concerned about resumption of flights from Turkey

Akinci concerned about resumption of flights from Turkey

Akinci: Checkpoints did not close because of the coronavirus

 

The Turkish-Cypriot leader has expressed concern with the rise of Covid-19 in Turkey and the resumption of flights to the occupied areas on July 1st, citing Turkish scientists and asking health experts to take a strong stand.

Mustafa Akinci stressed that scientists in Turkey have expressed concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country and wondered why experts in the occupied North are not equally concerned.

In a written statement in connection with the resumption of flights from Turkey, Akinci notes that during this period, health professionals are obliged to speak up publicly and firmly, adding that their opinions should guide policy.

He underlined that connectivity with Turkey is of vital importance but it was the politicians responsibility to protect people’s health beyond all other considerations.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleSpain brings forward border opening for Schengen countries to June 21
Next articleUpdate: Three test positive for coronavirus, total now 983

Top Stories

Local

Update: Three test positive for coronavirus, total now 983

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Three people have tested positive for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, updating its earlier announcement in which it had said that no...
Read more
Local

Akinci concerned about resumption of flights from Turkey

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Turkish-Cypriot leader has expressed concern with the rise of Covid-19 in Turkey and the resumption of flights to the occupied areas on July...
Read more
World

Spain brings forward border opening for Schengen countries to June 21

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Spain will open its borders to countries in the European Union’s Schengen area on June 21, ten days before previously announced, except for Portugal...
Read more
Local

Stench of burnt manure around Nicosia

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Residents of many Nicosia areas have been complaining over the past couple of days of a strong bad smell in the air, like burnt...
Read more
Local

Police close to solving 8 burglary cases following double arrest

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are really close to solving at least 8 cases of burglaries, thefts and causing damage, committed in the Nicosia district over the past...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more
Local Food

Tahinosalata

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Beat the tahini with water, salt and garlic in a blender for a few seconds, and then add the lemon juice a tablespoon at...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Update: Three test positive for coronavirus, total now 983

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Three people have tested positive for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, updating its earlier announcement in which it had said that no...
Read more
Local

Stench of burnt manure around Nicosia

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Residents of many Nicosia areas have been complaining over the past couple of days of a strong bad smell in the air, like burnt...
Read more
Local

Police close to solving 8 burglary cases following double arrest

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are really close to solving at least 8 cases of burglaries, thefts and causing damage, committed in the Nicosia district over the past...
Read more
Local

Bus companies continue protests nationwide

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Bus companies continued protests nationwide, protesting the tendering process on awarding the public transport contract between 2020-30. Following a warning yesterday that a general transport...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros