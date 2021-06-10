Akel’s Kyprianou appears to have best chances to with Thursday’s House presidency vote

Main opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou appears to have best chances to win the House presidency on Thursday but the vote process could be long and windy.

Even though parties have kept their cards close to their chest and behind the scenes negotiations continued all through the evening on Wednesday.

The last to join the contest is socialist Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos and the candidates for the high-profile position are now six.

Ruling Disy is running with MP Annita Demetriou – the first ever female candidate – Akel with Kyprianou, centre Diko with their leader Nicolas Papadopoulos, Green party head Charalambos Theopemptou, far-right Elam chairman Christos Christou and Sizopoulos.

Left-wing Akel which is the second biggest part appears determined to contest the election with its outgoing leader until the end, holding meetings with potential backers except Disy and Elam.

To win the House presidency, Kyprianou would need the backing of other parties at some point in the voting process.

The island’s complicated three-round process allows all candidates to stand in all rounds irrespective of previous results.

If all parties have a candidate and they all insist on them in all three rounds, then the winner would be the party with the most seats. Disy was the one winning most seats in May 31’s parliamentary election.

To win in the first round, a candidate must receive at least 29 of the 56 votes.

If not, a second round will be held with the winner needing to garner two-fifths of the present MPs, or 22 out of 56 with all legislators present.

In the third round, a candidate must simply secure the most votes. In the event of a draw, the process is paused and parties consult among them until they resolve the stalemate.