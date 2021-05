For a second consecutive parliamentary election race, left-wing Akel’s Irini Charalambidou on Sunday ended up getting most votes island-wide in preference crosses.

The first time the outspoken runner ended up with most votes was back in 2016.

In a post on her personal social media account the re-elected MP who ran in Nicosia thanked voters “for their love, trust and warm embrace”.

She also pledged to continue fighting for their rights and best interests.